Greg Joseph named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings keep winning one-score games and it is hard to pull that off without a kicker you can count on to make clutch kicks.

Greg Joseph has proven to be just that kind of kicker this season and he hit his biggest one against the Giants last Saturday. After a Saquon Barkley touchdown tied the game with two minutes left to play, the Vikings drove 33 yards to get the ball into position for a 61-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the fourth quarter.

Joseph nailed the kick, which was the longest of his career, with room to spare and the Vikings moved to 12-3 on the season.

The NFL announced Joseph as the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He also took the prize after hitting a game-winner in Week Four.