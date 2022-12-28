Jalen Hurts did not practice Wednesday

Posted by Charean Williams on December 28, 2022, 5:05 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not participate in the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. The Eagles have not ruled out Hurts playing this week as they are one win from clinching the NFC’s top seed.

“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll continue to see how he progresses throughout the week,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Does he have a chance? Of course he does, because his body just knows how to heal. He’s a freak. We’ll see what happens as the week progresses.”

Sirianni said Hurts is better today than he was at this time last week.

The Eagles also listed right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) as non-participants.

Receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) were limited.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jalen Hurts did not practice Wednesday

  3. Eagles would be smart to let him rest. Minshew is more than capable of filling in for the time being

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.