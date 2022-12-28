Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2022, 8:43 AM EST
The Bengals are riding a seven-game winning streak into Week 17 and quarterback Joe Burrow has been a major reason for their recent success.

That continued to be the case against the Patriots last Saturday. Burrow completed 28 passes and threw three touchdowns in the first half to stake the Bengals to a 22-0 halftime lead and finished the day 40-of-52 for 375 yards.

Burrow also threw a pair of interceptions, including one that Marcus Jones returned for a touchdown to kick off a Patriots comeback, and failed to lead the Bengals to points in the second half, but the NFL focused on the positives of the 22-18 win. Burrow was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth time that Burrow has taken those honors and the second time during this winning streak. He also took the honors for leading the team to a win over the Chiefs in Week 13.

  3. It’s fair to credit the Patriots’ pretty-good defense for the turnovers that turned a blowout into a competitive game. But zero points in the second half is a drastically bad failure by the Bengals’ offense and not really worthy of celebration. If the Patriots’ offense was at all competent, the Burrow and the Bengals offense would have been responsible for a loss.

  6. This guy is ridiculously overrated. Remind me again how many interceptions he threw against the Steelers defense? We basically own him. The Steelers are stuck in his head. Pickett is far more athletic, and is quickly becoming a better passer than joe burrow.

  7. Not to mention that in the pick-6, instead of trying to tackle Marcus Jones, he dived at his knees and shins trying to cut his legs out from under him.

    It appears that the NFL wants to market a trio of young QBs (Mahomes, Allen, Burrow) with key regular season games this week and next and then the playoffs.

    Wasn’t it a Bengals defensive linemen that slammed Tua’s head into the artificial turf, causing his initial concussion? That play didn’t result in a penalty or fine, did it? I seem to recall the sacker prancing around the field while Tua’s fingers contorted claw-like. Why isn’t anyone talking about that violent play, that appeared to be worse than many RTP penalties and certainly caused injury? Also reminds me of Calais Cambell’s violent sack of Mac Jones that led to injury, that led to no penalty and no fine.

