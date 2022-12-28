Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bengals are riding a seven-game winning streak into Week 17 and quarterback Joe Burrow has been a major reason for their recent success.

That continued to be the case against the Patriots last Saturday. Burrow completed 28 passes and threw three touchdowns in the first half to stake the Bengals to a 22-0 halftime lead and finished the day 40-of-52 for 375 yards.

Burrow also threw a pair of interceptions, including one that Marcus Jones returned for a touchdown to kick off a Patriots comeback, and failed to lead the Bengals to points in the second half, but the NFL focused on the positives of the 22-18 win. Burrow was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth time that Burrow has taken those honors and the second time during this winning streak. He also took the honors for leading the team to a win over the Chiefs in Week 13.