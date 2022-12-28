Jonathan Gannon: You can’t give up a third-and-30, that’s on me

Getty Images

The Eagles were up 34-27 with just over eight minutes to play against the Cowboys last Saturday and they looked set to get the ball back after a pair of sacks left Dallas with a third-and-30 in order to continue their drive.

There would be no fourth down, however. Dak Prescott hit wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for a 52-yard gain that helped set up the Cowboys’ game-tying touchdown and the Cowboys would go on to win 40-34 after a pair of turnovers by the Eagles offense.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon couldn’t do anything about those giveaways, but Hilton’s big play did fall into his area of responsibility and he said at his Tuesday press conference that blame for the conversion fell on his shoulders.

“It’s me. I have to do a better job of coaching what I want out of that call,” Gannon said. “I’m not going to get into specifics of the call, but I liked the call. But looking back at it, we have to do a better job putting our guys in position to make that play and get off the field because you can’t give up a third-and-30. That was a play in that game that I felt like was a little bit of a tipping point when we let them convert and then they scored that drive, that hurts the ball club. Got to do a better job myself.”

Josiah Scott was in coverage on Hilton on that play and Avonte Maddox‘s injury will mean more playing time for Scott in the coming weeks. Gannon will have to work to make sure he doesn’t wind up in the wrong coverage in the big spots that are sure to come for the Eagles defense.