Lamar Jackson remains out of practice

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We’ll just have to see,” when asked if quarterback Lamar Jackson would be back at practice this week.

Well, now reporters have seen that he isn’t.

Jackson was not on the field for his 10th consecutive practice, according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat. Jackson has not played since suffering a knee injury in Baltimore’s victory over Denver in Week 13. Tyler Huntley has started in Jackson’s stead and likely would again this week on Sunday night against the Steelers.

Harbaugh did say “sure” when asked if he thought Jackson would play again in 2022. But with Jackson missing another Wednesday practice, it might take until the postseason to see him.

Though they’ve clinched a playoff spot, the Ravens are still alive in the AFC North division race with the Bengals. After taking on Pittsburgh, Baltimore will play at Cincinnati in Week 18.

The Bengals will host the Bills this week before finishing the regular season against the Ravens.