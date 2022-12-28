Laremy Tunsil wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2022, 3:47 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has shared one of his plans for the offseason.

The 2023 season is the final one covered by Tunsil’s current contract and he told DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com that he wants to negotiate a new deal with Houston this offseason. Tunsil also shared his desire to see that contract make him the highest-paid tackle in the league.

“I don’t know who’s the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at $23 [million], but I want to top that,” Tunsil said. “Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I’m playing. Everything lining up perfectly.”

Williams’ $23,010,000 average annual salary is the best in the league. Tunsil had an average annual salary of $22 million in the three-year extension he signed with the Texans in 2020.

Tunsil has a non-guaranteed base salary of $18.5 million next season and a cap hit of over $35 million.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.