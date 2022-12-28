LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte does an about-face, declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte announced earlier this month he was returning to the school for another season. The Tigers released a statement earlier this week that Boutte wouldn’t play in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against Purdue, adding that Boutte is enrolled for the spring semester.

On Wednesday night, Boutte posted a simple Twitter message: “After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

He joins three teammates — receiver Jaray Jenkins, edge rusher BJ Ojulari and cornerback Mekhi Garner — in skipping the bowl game to prepare for the draft.

“We support Kayshon and his decision,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement, via Wilson Alexander of nola.com. “He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well.“

In three seasons, Boutte made 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. That includes 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns for LSU this season.