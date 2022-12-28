Mike McDaniel confirms Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said today.

The Dolphins had previously said Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol, although that doesn’t always mean a player was actually diagnosed with a concussion. Today McDaniel confirmed the diagnosis.

McDaniel said the Dolphins will prioritize Tagovailoa’s health first and foremost and that the medical professionals will make the call about when he is capable of playing.

This is the second time Tagovailoa has been formally diagnosed with a concussion this season, following the scary incident on Thursday night of Week Four when he was knocked unconscious on the field. There is also a belief among many NFL observers that Tagovailoa had suffered another concussion just four days before that Week Four game.

It seems likely that Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins on Sunday.