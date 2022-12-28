Mike Vrabel on Malik Willis: Some positives, some things we’re trying to correct

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2022, 9:55 AM EST
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his third start of the season against the Texans last Saturday and it looked a lot like the first two.

Willis was 14-of-23 for 99 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Tennessee’s 19-14 loss. Willis has not thrown for 100 yards in any of his starts and he has not thrown for a touchdown, although he did run seven times for 43 yards and a touchdown against Houston.

That doesn’t add up to many tangible signs of improvement, but head coach Mike Vrabel said this week that he things there are things that Willis did better this time around.

“I think he’s gotten better,” Vrabel said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “He’s gotten better. He’s done some things that were positive and there are things that we’re continuing to try to work on and correct. Work on progression and speeding up things and communication and all the things that go with playing quarterback.”

The Titans don’t have much time for Willis to shore those areas up. Anything but a win in Week 18 will keep them out of the playoffs, so the hope in Tennessee will be that something clicks quickly.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Mike Vrabel on Malik Willis: Some positives, some things we’re trying to correct

  2. they said the kid was a project coming out of school, and the numbers bear that out. don’t expect anything quickly.

  5. The NFL does not have 32 good starting quarterbacks. Which in itself is fine, because it means that literally a very limited selected few that can do the job. Which means it’s highly lucrative for those that excel at it. The downside is that you get a lot of bad teams and a lot of bad games. A bunch of QBs this year have not been able to crack 100 yards, think about it. The really bad thing? The NFL’s solution to all this is more games, more rules to benefit offense, and worst of all, MORE TEAMS. Talk about a merry go round of mediocrity.

  6. Malik Willis would have beaten the Chiefs if the Titans had a single WR that game who could catch a ball, in his first career start.

    He’s clearly super raw with gifts but the Titans have zero pass catching talent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.