Mike Vrabel on Malik Willis: Some positives, some things we’re trying to correct

Getty Images

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his third start of the season against the Texans last Saturday and it looked a lot like the first two.

Willis was 14-of-23 for 99 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Tennessee’s 19-14 loss. Willis has not thrown for 100 yards in any of his starts and he has not thrown for a touchdown, although he did run seven times for 43 yards and a touchdown against Houston.

That doesn’t add up to many tangible signs of improvement, but head coach Mike Vrabel said this week that he things there are things that Willis did better this time around.

“I think he’s gotten better,” Vrabel said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “He’s gotten better. He’s done some things that were positive and there are things that we’re continuing to try to work on and correct. Work on progression and speeding up things and communication and all the things that go with playing quarterback.”

The Titans don’t have much time for Willis to shore those areas up. Anything but a win in Week 18 will keep them out of the playoffs, so the hope in Tennessee will be that something clicks quickly.