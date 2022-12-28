New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2022, 9:44 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation.

Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner.

Paton had been firmly in charge of the football operation in Denver. Moving forward, the new coach will be.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great CEOs, and it starts with really strong leadership,” Penner said regarding the coaching position. “That’s going to be the most critical factor here in a head coach. Obviously, the X’s and O’s are important, but we need a strong leader for this organization that’s focused on winning. That starts with culture. It’s instilling a sense of accountability and discipline. We need an identity on offense. At the starting point, it has to be about culture and leadership. Those characteristics are what we’ll be focused on the most.”

Penner wants a “strong leader for this organization.” Penner has “worked with a lot of great CEOs.”

Basically, Penner wants the next coach to be the CEO of the football operation. That used to be Paton. It won’t be, moving forward. It will be the head coach.

It also seems likely that the next head coach will have head-coaching experience. Paton was asked whether experience in the job is a necessity.

“If you have experience, it helps,” Paton said. “It certainly helps, but it’s not necessary. We are going to keep an open mind through this search. If there is a quality candidate that is experienced, then sure, certainly, but we’re not going to limit ourselves to just experienced candidates.”

The Broncos may consider candidates who don’t have experience, but it doesn’t mean they would hire one of them. Teams tend to hire a coach who is the exact opposite of the coach they just fired. In this case, the exact opposite of Nathaniel Hackett would be a proven, established coach with plenty of coaching experience — and who wouldn’t need to hire after only two games a coach to help the coach do the coaching, as Hackett did.

So who would that be?  Broncos co-owner Condolleezza Rice worked with Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. She actually helped out with recruiting. And Jim Harbaugh remains very interested in trying to win a Super Bowl.

The Broncos also could do something that, as mentioned in Playmakers, doesn’t happen often enough. They could attempt to basically trade for a proven coach currently with another team. While the Denver trade assets have been diminished by the Russell Wilson trade, maybe they’d get lucky. Maybe there’s a relationship that has outlived its shelf life, and that a simple nudge could be enough to make a deal happen.

New ownership may not want to risk rocking the league-wide boat by even making the phone calls inquiring about other coaches. But if the Broncos want a proven commodity, there aren’t many of them out there.

Sean Payton remains a possibility. We looked at the relevant factors on Tuesday. We also caught wind of chatter that, if he coaches in 2023, it possibly would happen via a return to the Saints.

However it plays out, the Broncos seem to be looking for someone who has been there and done that. And who has done it very well.

Well enough to end a streak of seven seasons without a playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50. Well enough, ideally, to add to the team’s trophy case.

37 responses to “New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation

  1. Well, that had to be the guess from the start, right? They want a big fish, but their situation is pretty bad that the only way they may be able to entice someone like Payton or Harbaugh is to hand over full command. In Harbaugh’s case, that will likely get him to bite, considering his poor relationship with Baalke in SF.

  2. The problem with making the head coach the CEO of the organization is that when you fire him, you dismantle the whole organization.

  4. consulting Condoleezza Rice on coaching hires? giving new coach full power, but keeping and emasculating current failed GM? this new ownership group sounds like a clown show. denver fans are going to be in for a rough decade.

  5. It never works out when the coach is also the GM. Too much on one guy’s plate to be successful

  6. Sean Payton can have any of the available coaching positions if the Saints agree to play ball. Why would he go to Denver and have to sort that mess out with Wilson? Makes no sense.

  7. Doug Marrone is available, if they just have to have a guy with HC experience. He somehow managed to get a HC gig after underwhelming in Buffalo so he must be a good interview.

  8. Sounds like Paton is gone. He’s just keeping the seat warm and doing paperwork until Denver finds their next coach. If they are bringing in someone to run the operations, they will want to pick their own GM.

  9. Here go the Broncos down a slippery slope. It’s a minor miracle to have the GM and HC report successfully to the owner. Backstabbing and personal agendas abound. Just look around the league of failed franchises in the past who tried this. The Browns are a perfect example as are the Lions and others. Just wipe the slate clean and start over, either with the GM or HC being first. SF did it, so can the Broncos…

  10. Duuude just fire Paton and hire a new GM and let them start completely over. This wackiness is destined to fail.

  12. Denver obviously clearing the deck for a particular candidate. Perhaps this candidate is used to working with short qb’ with less than stellar arm strength.

  15. thebrick15 says:
    December 28, 2022 at 10:04 am
    It never works out when the coach is also the GM. Too much on one guy’s plate to be successful
    ————————-

    Belichicks 6 Super Bowl titles with New England says otherwise.

  17. So they follow up the disaster of swinging for the fences with an overpaid big-name QB by swinging for the fences with an overpaid big-name coach.

    I miss the days when NFL teams would just quietly build a sound operation. Look at the Eagles and Bills – it can still be done.

  18. Seems like this ownership group is flying by the seat of their pants. There is ample history to show that giving a head coach control of the organization is likely to be marginally successful at best. Also, exactly why would you keep Paton at this point if you’re stripping him of his responsibilities? He’s going to be the coffee boy maybe?

    They need to get rid of Paton, replace him with the most proven GM available and work with that GM to conduct the coaching search. Or they could learn some more well documented and painful lessons by thinking they know more than they do. Seems to be where they’re headed.

  19. Culture and leadership sound remarkably similar to the goals set forth in Houston when they turned the reins of the franchise over to Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby. What a freakshow that turned into. Hopefully things will go better in Denver.

  20. They should hire a celebrity chef to help Russ cook. Seattle resurgence courtesy of the Broncos handing them their future. It must hurt being a Denver fan now … and knowing the future is also bleak.

  21. This is the situation you get in when the current GM has made such a mess you can’t get rid of him because no one with worth their weight in salt would take the job if it opened. Franchise gave away its top pick and the salary cap is in “H”, “E” double hockey sticks.

  22. pftpro says:
    December 28, 2022 at 10:13 am
    Here go the Broncos down a slippery slope. It’s a minor miracle to have the GM and HC report successfully to the owner. Backstabbing and personal agendas abound. Just look around the league of failed franchises in the past who tried this. The Browns are a perfect example as are the Lions and others. Just wipe the slate clean and start over, either with the GM or HC being first. SF did it, so can the Broncos…
    —————————————————

    It does work very well at times, as in Kansas City where Brett Veach and Andy Reid both report to Clark Hunt.

  23. 9 out 10 times is is a bad idea.
    In the past 20 years the only coach it worked for is Belichick – the greatest coach in NFL history(and lets ne honest it was pure luck he got Brady). So you are basically betting that you are going to choose the best coach ever…..

  27. Might as well throw in a percent ownership in Walmart. It’s going to take a lot to get someone to get behind the wheel of that train wreck.

  28. I hear Easterly is available. After hiring Hackett and signing Wilson that would pretty much be the trifecta of incompetence…

  29. Since this situation is a mess (on a Galactic scale) solutions may be more difficult than expected. For one, getting a quality head coach. Sean Payton is not coming to a mess like this. I see no one else out there, with qualification or in their right mind, that would come into Denver to fix this dumpster fire. SO, I have a bit of an idea…stay with me for a mo. Bring Mike Shanahan back for the next 3 years (and I say 3 because Mike’s not a young man any more) to put this team back on track. He’s a great offensive mind and runs a tight ship (Mike don’t take no mess)and Mr Wilson will be put in his place. After a few years the team should be in good enough shape to find a quality head coach to carry on.

  30. Denver really has no choice at this point they really made a big mistake going all in on Wilson. Nobody would Want that job unless They had full control over the whole enchilada.

  33. Good thing Denver has the Avs and the Nuggets. This team is gonna be a toxic-car spillover, trainwreck for years to come.

  34. I don’t think Costner’s Sonny Weaver Jr. could get this mess sorted out on the offensive side if the ball.

  35. The Broncos have to give any new HC control cause they know it’s not a top job cause Russell Wilson. See below:

    Analysts and so called experts last year: Pete Carroll is a bad coach cause he’s not letting Russ cook.
    Analysts and so called experts this year: Hackett is a bad coach cause he’s not running the Seattle offense.

    Russ is the issue that’s not going away. There’s a reason he has never received an MVP vote— he’s not good enough.

  36. I predicted after the 2016 season that Seattle would not win another SB with Russell Wilson at quarterback. I’m prepared to make the same prediction for his new team.

  37. Boy, that job sounds really appealing. Come and ruin your career before it ever gets off the ground.

    They create an insolveable mess with a 34-year old two-ton albatross thru 2025, and are now calling in the Merry Maids to conduct a HAZMAT level cleanup. ROFLMAO

    Yeah, good luck with that.

