Nick Sirianni: “Of course” Jalen Hurts has a chance to play this week

The Eagles kick off their practice week on Wednesday without a clear view of quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ chances of playing against the Saints.

Hurts missed last Saturday with a sprained shoulder and head coach Nick Sirianni declined to assign a percentage to the likelihood that he will be in the lineup this weekend. He did maintain that Hurts has not been ruled out for the home game.

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said. “We’ll continue to see how he progresses throughout the week. Does he have chance? Of course he does because his body just knows how to heal. He’s a freak. We’ll just see what happens as the week progresses.”

Sirianni did not specify what it was about Hurts that makes his body know how to heal differently than others and said that the team is still sorting through whether he’ll participate in the team’s walkthrough practice on Wednesday. A firmer answer to that question will come on the team’s injury report later on Wednesday.