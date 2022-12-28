Raiders bench Derek Carr

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 28, 2022, 2:37 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The signs were there in the last few days. But now the news has become official.

The Raiders have benched Derek Carr.

Head coach Josh McDaniels made the announcement at his Wednesday press conference. Jarrett Stidham will serve as the starting quarterback for the last two games with Chase Garbers coming up to be the backup. Carr will be inactive as the No. 3 QB.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at. But we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” McDaniels said. “Talking to Derek — who was great — he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation. And very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys, obviously, have worked together hand-in-hand all year. And he’ll do anything he can to help them. So, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The elephant in the room is Carr’s contract. He has $40.4 million in guarantees that become fully vested if he’s unable to pass a physical before the third day of the 2023 waiver period, when that money becomes fully guaranteed. So, benching Carr now ensures he’ll be healthy enough to be released before the guarantees convert from injury only.

The Raiders could release Carr or they could work out a deal to trade him — though that trade would not become official until the start of the new league year in March.

While it seems obvious that Carr’s time with the Raiders has come to an end, McDaniels said that nothing definitive has been decided.

“There’s no finality to today,” McDaniels said. “This is just a decision that we thought, after talking about it and contemplating it, that we thought would be an opportunity for us to see what we have in [Stidham]. And how we do going forward, we’ll see.

“There’s a lot to be sorted through once the season’s over.”

Carr has completed just 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and a league-high 14 interceptions this season. His passer rating is down from 94.0 in 2021 to 86.3.

“He’s been accountable all year and I know he’ll continue to do that — that’s the kind of person and teammate he is,” McDaniels said. “Those aren’t easy conversations, but that’s the nature of the position. Like I said, I couldn’t be more complimentary of him, the way he handled it.

“This is an A-1, class human being. And he’s obviously meant a lot to this place for a long time. And, as I said, we’ll see how this goes going forward. I’m not going to sit here and predict the future. There’s a lot that could happen. And we’re going to take these things one day at a time.”

A second-round pick in 2014, Carr has started 142 games for the Raiders, missing just two regular-season games due to injury. He’s become the team’s franchise leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. With 63 victories as a starter, he trails only Ken Stabler (69) on the franchise list.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Raiders bench Derek Carr

  6. It was a terrible look when McDaniels put Jacobs in the preseason lineup for trade bait, and now while the Raiders are still alive in the playoff race, this is even worse. Either McDaniels has no business evaluating talent, or Marc Davis is pulling an Irsay and is benching Carr so that he can save some money. He is one of if not the poorest owner in the NFL, and the raiders chance of success is looking even poorer with yet another personnel blunder. Carr likely isnt the answer, but he is their best shot at making the playoffs this season, and thats all that should matter.

  9. It’s not like he was the problem. But good scapegoats are hard to find. And you can’t fire the owner no matter how incompetent he is.

  16. I guess you could argue Derek Carr wasn’t the (biggest) problem, but he’s definitely not the solution either. His nine years in the league have proven that.

  17. So what happens to Davonte Adams if Carr gets released? Isn’t that the main reason he chose the Raiders?

  20. Derek Carr is not the issue. McDaniels is he does not run the ball until it is far too late. He pulled the same crap with the Brady offense in New England as well. Too many games he will have leads and nearly blow it.

  21. The Raiders were a playoff team last year; got a bunch of personnel upgrades over the offseason; and now are significantly worse.

    I’m not a Raiders fan, but if I were deciding who to blame, I’d probably look at McDaniels first.

    Maybe Carr is or isn’t the answer, but he was playing a lot better the last couple seasons with an inferior supporting cast in a different offensive system.

  23. Jarrett “Savior of the Patriots” Stidham??

    Now way…

    He was the first of many that were supposed to bring New Engaland back to relevance

  26. I called it last offseason that this arranged marriage wasn’t gonna work out. Why didn’t McDaniels just swing a deal for Jimmy G like he could/should have before the season started and avoid all this? He seems to have a pattern as a HC of not working well with his highly paid QBs… that’s not good.

  28. Adams said he wanted to go play with a great quarterback like Carr. 😂 Great quarterbacks don’t get benched.

  29. The NFL makes no sense. Carr has been solid his whole career. He has put more on tape that’s positive than McDaniels has as a HC. So they are bailing on care for a lame duck coach.

  30. Joe Flacco without a super bowl win…however, how the heck did Dilfer make it so long in the league – he would be a backup at best in today’s game

  31. A couple years ago, or maybe a couple of coaches ago I get confused, Carr was regarded as a pretty good quarterback. McDaniels is a disaster. Every chance he’s had to show anyone otherwise, he’s failed. Without Belichick over his shoulder to keep him straight, he’s a mess, dude this is just his attempt to save his job. People don’t realize the impact two players and their families when they fail to perform under bad leader, ship and bad organization, McDaniel should be writing checks to every player he’s ever come near for the rest of his life.

  32. Super good timing for the Raiders to, “see what they have in Stidham” with Nick Bosa coming to town.

  34. Davante Adams wanted to go to a team with a more stable quarterback situation. How did that work out??

  35. It is a good year to become a free agent if this is the end of the road for Carr in Las Vegas. There could be several openings at quarterback. Washington, NY Jets, NY Giants, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, New Orleans just to name a few off the top of my head. Not sure what the cap situation is for each team, but I doubt Carr will be unemployed for long.

  36. Davante Adams is contemplating the meaning of life while sucking down Taco Bell in his living room…….

  37. Maybe just Maybe a fomer Raider can talk some sense into Davis and Fire Josh! He does take alot of stock in what former Raiders tell him. McDainels is the problem! He took a playoff team and ruined it.

    The best the offense looked all year is when Carr was calling plays in hurry up.

    Carr was not the issue just the scapegoat.

  38. Davante Adams gives up more money to go to the Raiders to play with Carr. And now the raiders get rid of Carr. Get your popcorn ready, 2023.

  42. The end of an era for Carr. Sad news for me but not too much of a shocker. He’s had a terrible year for him and hes regressed ever since he got hurt a few years ago he doesnt step into his passes any more. Seems like a weaker arm for sure. He wont be out of work for long he’s a top 15 QB in the league the stats dont lie.

  43. Davante is the Typhoid Mary of wide receivers. Rodgers comes back expecting to have Adams to throw to — BAM, he’s gone. Adams goes to Vegas expecting to reunite with Carr — BAM, he’s gone.

    Adams is bad mojo. Who’s next?

  44. With the benching of Carr what the raiders are telling you that Business is open for someone to come get him so come with an offer. We must remember that this Raiders GM & Coach has no ties to Carr. Lets face it Carr at this point is a STOP GAP QB and so with that in mind why would you spend franchise type salary on a Guy like that when you could have CHEAPER Options.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.