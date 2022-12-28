Raiders place Chandler Jones, Denzel Perryman on IR

Getty Images

It wasn’t the biggest news of head coach Josh McDaniels’ press conference, but he did drop another nugget aside from benching Derek Carr.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman are both being placed on injured reserve, ending their respective seasons.

Jones suffered an elbow injury during Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Perryman suffered a shoulder injury during the same game.

While Jones got off to a quiet start for Las Vegas this season, he had turned it on in recent weeks. He broke out with a three-sack game in the victory over the Chargers back in Week 13. He then scored the game-winning touchdown for the wild finish of the Raiders-Patriots matchup in Week 15.

Jones will end his first season with the raiders with 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, three passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

Perryman’s second year with the Raiders also ends prematurely. He recorded 83 tackles with 14 tackles for loss, five QB hits, a pair of interceptions, and a sack.