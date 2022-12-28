Raiders place Chandler Jones, Denzel Perryman on IR

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 28, 2022, 3:57 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
It wasn’t the biggest news of head coach Josh McDaniels’ press conference, but he did drop another nugget aside from benching Derek Carr.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman are both being placed on injured reserve, ending their respective seasons.

Jones suffered an elbow injury during Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Perryman suffered a shoulder injury during the same game.

While Jones got off to a quiet start for Las Vegas this season, he had turned it on in recent weeks. He broke out with a three-sack game in the victory over the Chargers back in Week 13. He then scored the game-winning touchdown for the wild finish of the Raiders-Patriots matchup in Week 15.

Jones will end his first season with the raiders with 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, three passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

Perryman’s second year with the Raiders also ends prematurely. He recorded 83 tackles with 14 tackles for loss, five QB hits, a pair of interceptions, and a sack.

3 responses to “Raiders place Chandler Jones, Denzel Perryman on IR

  1. Cut Carr, and I see probably at least 50% of the 25 UFA leaving as well. Including Jacobs, Perryman, Ferrell, Moreau, Billings, Rock Ya Sin, Hollins, and Tillery. I expect those signed like Adams, Waller, Renfro and Crosby to demand to be traded, or will be hold outs and cancer on the team next year.

    At least Mark Davis will have McDummy trying to make Raiders into Patriots.

  3. McDaniels’ showed his incompetence when he cratered with the Broncos, he showed his true colors when he screwed over the Colts (lucky them), and is now back to his weasely ways scapegoating Carr to try to deflect from his own failure as the head coach.

    I guess as a Chiefs fan I should hope McDaniel stays in Vegas a long time. Carr is a decent QB and a genuinely good human being – so instead I admit to feeing bad for Carr and the other players.

