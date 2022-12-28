Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 28, 2022, 5:38 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice.

It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.

Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham would start the last two games of the season with Chase Garbers being the club’s backup.

While McDaniels said there’s no finality to Carr’s status with the Raiders, the obvious implication of his benching is that the quarterback won’t be with the franchise in 2023. Carr is the franchise leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

In 2022, Carr has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

13 responses to “Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

  1. Immediate start schmoozing Dan Snyder. He always pays QB’s big money to be on his fantasy team.

  2. If I’m Adams, I’m having an MRI on (fill in the blank) in the morning and missing the rest of the season too.

  3. Davante Adams should have seen this coming… he would be smart to demand a trade for himself, and the raiders would be smart to put the duo on the trade block as a tandem; stranger things have happened. The raiders did this to themself, i dont see many options for them to dig themself out

  8. Wow, that escalated quickly. My guess is he gets released. Can’t imagine any team trading for him but didn’t think anyone would trade for Mayfield so who knows in the wacky world of the NFL..

  9. I think they woulda been better off having McDaniels leave the building for the last two weeks instead…

  12. Until Mark Davis sells the team, it doesn’t matter. He is a complete incompetant. His own father Al Davis would fire Mark so fast it wouldn’t be funny.

  13. If I’m Adams, I get a severe case of the drops that lasts about 2-1/2 weeks, effective immediately.

