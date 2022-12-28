Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

Getty Images

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice.

It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.

Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham would start the last two games of the season with Chase Garbers being the club’s backup.

While McDaniels said there’s no finality to Carr’s status with the Raiders, the obvious implication of his benching is that the quarterback won’t be with the franchise in 2023. Carr is the franchise leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

In 2022, Carr has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.