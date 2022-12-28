Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: We’re looking for a little bit of a spark

Getty Images

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has decided to go back to Carson Wentz as the team’s starting quarterback and he explained the rationale behind that decision at his Wednesday press conference.

Taylor Heinicke led the team to wins in five of his first six starts after Wentz went on injured reserve with a finger injury, but the team has gone 0-2-1 the last two weeks. Heinicke has five turnovers over that span, including a pair against the 49ers last Saturday before Rivera pulled him in favor of Wentz.

Wentz was able to lead the team to a touchdown and Rivera said that the change was made because the team is looking for “a little bit of a spark, a little something different” at quarterback against the Browns this weekend.

With a postseason berth on the line over the final two weeks of the season, the Commanders will need Rivera to be right about Wentz providing them with a push in the right direction because any stumble could lead them to miss out on the tournament.