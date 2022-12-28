Steelers’ Cameron Heyward named AFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2022, 8:42 AM EST
NFL: DEC 24 Raiders at Steelers
Getty Images

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is getting recognition for his big game against the Raiders on Christmas Eve.

Heyward was named AFC defensive player of the week after he had three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 win over Las Vegas.

This is the third time Heyward has been defensive player of the week in his career; he received he award twice in 2017.

The Steelers are clinging to slim playoff hopes, and they’re playing hard and competing with a defense that Heyward is leading.

1 responses to “Steelers’ Cameron Heyward named AFC defensive player of the week

  1. Steelers are playing dominant defense in December. The pretenders are crumbling and the contenders are rising to the top. We’ve never had a losing season under Tomlin, and I love proving all of the doubters wrong!!!

