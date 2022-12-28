Taylor Heinicke: Being benched sucks, but I’ll help Carson Wentz however I can

Getty Images

The Commanders officially made the switch back from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz on Wednesday.

Head coach Ron Rivera’s decision was not really a surprise after he inserted Wentz into the game in the second half of Saturday’s loss to the 49ers after Heinicke ended back-to-back drives with a giveaway. Wentz ended up 12-of-16 passing for 123 yards with a touchdown.

Hence was 13-of-18 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble.

On Wednesday, Heinicke expressed his disappointment in no longer being the starter while also pledging his support for Wentz.

“It sucks,” Heinicke said, via John Keim of ESPN. “Every guy in this locker room should feel like they should start. If you don’t, then you don’t belong in this league. But, yeah, it is what it is. I’m going to try to be the best backup I can be now.

“I’ve said this before, the only thing I can do is control what I can control. And right now, it’s be the best backup and try and help Carson prepare in any way I can. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Heinicke is 5-3-1 as a starter for Washington this year. He’s completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,849 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.