Taylor Heinicke: Being benched sucks, but I'll help Carson Wentz however I can

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 28, 2022, 4:32 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The Commanders officially made the switch back from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz on Wednesday.

Head coach Ron Rivera’s decision was not really a surprise after he inserted Wentz into the game in the second half of Saturday’s loss to the 49ers after Heinicke ended back-to-back drives with a giveaway. Wentz ended up 12-of-16 passing for 123 yards with a touchdown.

Hence was 13-of-18 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble.

On Wednesday, Heinicke expressed his disappointment in no longer being the starter while also pledging his support for Wentz.

It sucks,” Heinicke said, via John Keim of ESPN. “Every guy in this locker room should feel like they should start. If you don’t, then you don’t belong in this league. But, yeah, it is what it is. I’m going to try to be the best backup I can be now.

“I’ve said this before, the only thing I can do is control what I can control. And right now, it’s be the best backup and try and help Carson prepare in any way I can. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Heinicke is 5-3-1 as a starter for Washington this year. He’s completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,849 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

  2. He needs to walk into Rivera’s office, snatch him by his collar, open-hand slap him across his face a few times , and walk out without saying a word.
    That kind of thing happens in the corporate world every single day. If a guy wearing a suit & tie can do it, then football players need to start fighting for themselves.

  4. Someone in here needs to leave this comment section without saying another word. You’re entitled to NOTHING in life. This is Taylor Heinicke we’re talking about ok. You act like this is some hit job on Peyton Manning. Get-a-grip. The head coach is the boss and you clearly do not work in the corporate world

  6. So you can the 5-3-1 guy and you put in the 2-4 one. This is the level of idiocy that reigns in the Washington Commodes these days. Plus going for it on your own 34 yard line after being stopped at the 1 yard line earlier. Riverbank Ron is becoming a stale taco shell.

  7. It’s taboo for some reason but they really should use both. Neither one is good at everything but they both have their strengths. Wentz has the arm strength for the compressed field in the red zone and for throwing out of bad down and distance. Heinicke has a higher floor, staying out of sacks and making things happen with mobility.

    Heinicke could be the QB when things are on schedule and Wentz could be for behind schedule and red zone. We’ve already seen that neither one is the answer by themselves so why not try a new approach?

  8. I’m not even a Washington fan and I gotta say Rivera must be tired of coaching. Wentz is not half of Heinicke. They have no chance and will lose big playing Wentz.

  9. Heinicke is one of those dudes who’s too good to be a full time backup and not good enough to be a full time starter.

