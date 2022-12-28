Teddy Bridgewater set to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday

Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team is preparing for Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

McDaniel confirmed today that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during last week’s loss to the Packers.

The Dolphins are fighting for a playoff spot and Sunday’s game with the Patriots is a big one, and a healthy Tagovailoa would give them their best chance to win. But Tagovailoa’s concussion history makes it an easy choice to decide to sit him now.

It’s not known whether Tagovailoa will be cleared through the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game, but it appears that McDaniel has already decided that Bridgewater will start either way.

Bridgewater started one game this season after a previous Tagovailoa concussion, and he has played in parts of three other games this season. He has completed 61.7 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

  1. This may be the end of the road for Tua. The Dolphins need to look for a replacement QB for next season. I wish Tua all the best and hope he moves on from football.

  3. If he can’t save himself, then doctors or family or coaches (ha ha) need to do it for him. He should never play again. Never.

  4. Teddy starting? It’s over, the dolphins are mailing it in. You might as well start Skylar to see what he can do as Teddy is not a qb you want as your starter next year.

