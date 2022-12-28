Titans list Derrick Henry doubtful for Thursday night vs. Cowboys

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2022, 4:14 PM EST
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
It’s a good thing for the Titans that Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys doesn’t particularly matter, because they’re going to be shorthanded.

The injury report for the Titans, who will win the AFC South if they beat the Jaguars in Week 18 regardless of what happens on Thursday night, includes eight players listed as out and three listed as doubtful.

Of greatest interest to NFL fans is that Titans running back Derrick Henry is listed as doubtful. Also doubtful are cornerback Kristian Fulton and outside linebacker Denico Autry.

Listed as out are quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, safety Amani Hooker, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham, linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive back Josh Thompson.

