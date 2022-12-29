Aaron Rodgers: Vikings have been better than Bears, which makes our rivalry more intense

Getty Images

The Packers and Bears may have the NFL’s oldest rivalry, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that in recent years it’s been the Vikings who have been the Packers’ true rivals.

Asked to compare the Packers’ rivalries with the Bears and Vikings, Rodgers noted that in recent years it hasn’t been all that competitive with the Bears, saying that since Brian Urlacher’s career in Chicago ended, Minnesota has been the better team.

“They’ve been a little bit better consistently since the Urlacher crew left Chicago,” Rodgers said. “The intensity is a little bit higher, obviously they’ve been playing really well, they’re a better football team than Chicago this year.”

Sunday’s game against the Vikings is one of the biggest Rodgers has played: If the Packers win, they have an excellent chance of earning an NFC wild card berth. If the Packers lose, they’re almost certain to miss the playoffs.