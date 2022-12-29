After Derek Carr, who will be the next quarterback of the Raiders?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2022, 11:47 AM EST
Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
Divorce proceedings have commenced between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Who will replace him as the team’s starting quarterback in 2023?

There are several intriguing names, including players with a connection to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. Here are the first ones that came to mind.

Tom Brady: He’ll be an unrestricted free agent. He did some of his best work with McDaniels. Also, UFC president Dana White said in August 2022 that he was brokering a deal for Brady to join the Raiders in 2020. Raiders owner Mark Davis knew it, and Mark Davis wanted it. But for the misgivings of then-coach Jon Gruden, it would have happened. With McDaniels there, it can happen now — if Brady wants it to.

Jimmy Garoppolo: He’ll also be an unrestricted free agent. He knows the McDaniels system from his time in New England. He provides a longer-term solution than Brady, obviously. But Brady may have a much higher ceiling, even at the age of 46.

Baker Mayfield: McDaniels spent plenty of time studying Mayfield before the 2018 draft, including a secret workout that Mayfield initially resisted, given that the Patriots were drafting too low to get him. More recently, McDaniels had the best view in the house for Mayfield’s recent magical night against the Raiders. And Mayfield is also an unrestricted free agent.

Mac Jones: Much of the in-game mutherf–king from Mac this year has flowed directly from his frustrations regarding the differences between the New England offense with McDaniels as the coordinator and the New England offense with no coordinator.

Jacoby Brissett: Another former Patriots quarterback, he could fit the roster as a backup on whom McDaniels could rely, if needed.

Beyond quarterbacks with whom McDaniels is familiar, there will be some other intriguing options in free agency. Choices include, possibly, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, and Cooper Rush.

Still, chances are McDaniels will lean on someone he knows, and who knows him. Why would the Raiders essentially slam the door shut on Carr without having a viable alternative? McDaniels probably knows exactly the quarterback he’ll target — and McDaniels probably has a pretty good idea as to whether he’ll get him.

28 responses to “After Derek Carr, who will be the next quarterback of the Raiders?

  2. Daniel Jones is the best option out of all of them. He’ll likely be getting locked up by the Giants though.

  6. u4775 says:
    December 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    “The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 13 ” No the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs when they drafted Fields. Make him a running back and draft an actual QB _____

    You have no clue what you’re talking about. Even with less than a skeleton of a staring roster Fields was the hottest player in the NFL before a minor injury. You know nothing about the NFL, probably a goofy Raiders or a Lions fan, LOL!

  14. It won’t matter who the quarterback is. McDaniels is the worst thing that has happened to the Raiders since Lane Kiffin stalked the sidelines. The Raiders will never win 7 games in a season with McDaniels as head coach. He has set this team back 10 years.

  15. Unless you follow the draft, most NFL fans had never heard of half the guys who are good NFL QBs. Around this time last year, most of us had never heard of Kenny Pickett. Go back a few more years and you can say the same thing about Joe Burrow, Pat Mahomes, and Josh Allen. Nobody had heard of Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger. So, that question doesn’t need to be answered immediately. If you do a good job scouting, you can find a QB. I guarantee you Pittsburgh had no idea Pickett would slip all the way to number twenty. He was likely their top rated player overall. Sometimes you get an opportunity to pick up a young QB who’s original team gave up on them before they developed. Guys like Steve Young, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, or Jim Plunkett. Just stick with the process. Use your eyes and not your ears. There have been so many super bowl winning QBs who weren’t early first round picks.

  16. Who is me. I’d be reunited with Devante. I’d also be closer to my family and exes who I love with all my heart, and who love me as much. More importantly I’d also be close to the Jeopardy studios where I can make the occasional guest host appearance and use my popularity to give their ratings a much needed boost, ’cause I’m the best and no one does it better than me.

  17. I really HOPE that it’s Brady. He and Josh deserve each other. Second place would be Mac and his unsportsmanlike play.

  19. Brady will not go there. He won’t win that division and would be on the road as a wild card. Not a winning formula. He needs an all star team with a chance at the number one seed. NFC West is weak. If 49ers don’t win it all he will go there unless being close to the kids is a real thing then look for Dolphins or Bucs again

  20. None other than the Bake Show himself. Mayfield was born to play in Vegas. Win Big… Lose Bigger. Get hot…. go all in and lose it all.

  22. After the tax news, the Gruden emails, and 2022 car wreck of a season TB12 makes the most sense. The franchise needs to make a splash and TB12 is the only way to do it without giving up a Russell Wilson type of track package.

  25. Stidham will shock a lot of people, I can see McDaniels rolling with for one more year then draft a QB.

