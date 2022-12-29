After Derek Carr, who will be the next quarterback of the Raiders?

Getty Images

Divorce proceedings have commenced between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Who will replace him as the team’s starting quarterback in 2023?

There are several intriguing names, including players with a connection to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. Here are the first ones that came to mind.

Tom Brady: He’ll be an unrestricted free agent. He did some of his best work with McDaniels. Also, UFC president Dana White said in August 2022 that he was brokering a deal for Brady to join the Raiders in 2020. Raiders owner Mark Davis knew it, and Mark Davis wanted it. But for the misgivings of then-coach Jon Gruden, it would have happened. With McDaniels there, it can happen now — if Brady wants it to.

Jimmy Garoppolo: He’ll also be an unrestricted free agent. He knows the McDaniels system from his time in New England. He provides a longer-term solution than Brady, obviously. But Brady may have a much higher ceiling, even at the age of 46.

Baker Mayfield: McDaniels spent plenty of time studying Mayfield before the 2018 draft, including a secret workout that Mayfield initially resisted, given that the Patriots were drafting too low to get him. More recently, McDaniels had the best view in the house for Mayfield’s recent magical night against the Raiders. And Mayfield is also an unrestricted free agent.

Mac Jones: Much of the in-game mutherf–king from Mac this year has flowed directly from his frustrations regarding the differences between the New England offense with McDaniels as the coordinator and the New England offense with no coordinator.

Jacoby Brissett: Another former Patriots quarterback, he could fit the roster as a backup on whom McDaniels could rely, if needed.

Beyond quarterbacks with whom McDaniels is familiar, there will be some other intriguing options in free agency. Choices include, possibly, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, and Cooper Rush.

Still, chances are McDaniels will lean on someone he knows, and who knows him. Why would the Raiders essentially slam the door shut on Carr without having a viable alternative? McDaniels probably knows exactly the quarterback he’ll target — and McDaniels probably has a pretty good idea as to whether he’ll get him.