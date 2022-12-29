Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have it be in Denver

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2022, 4:20 PM EST
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said for years that he thinks Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach, and he continues to say so. But he’s hoping not to have to coach against him twice a year.

Asked about Bieniemy’s head-coaching candidacy this week after the Broncos’ job became available, Reid said he wants Bieniemy to get a job but doesn’t want it to be that one.

“I know what he can do, I’ve said it 100 times and I haven’t changed my opinion on that. I hope he gets an opportunity. I’d rather not have it in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity,” Reid said.

Bieniemy is in his fifth season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, and he has been a candidate for several head-coaching jobs, but he still doesn’t have one. Bieniemy could make a lot of sense for the Broncos, as their offense needs a shot in the arm and Bieniemy is Colorado’s all-time leading rusher and a former Colorado offensive coordinator. And his presence would add some interest to the Broncos’ AFC West rivalry with the Chiefs.

  1. Chiefs are willing to give up draft picks at this point to get rid of EB. This 3 year distraction of “EB should be a HC” needs to go away. Kafka or Nagy will be the next OC and the likely replacement for Reid someday.

  3. HOPEFULLY not in Tampa either….
    Currently dealing with the blunder of employing guys that were hired off the success of someone else and not TRULY their own abilities!

  9. Andy’s just saying that to be nice. He’d love to see Bieniemy get the Denver job. Any NFL job is a good job. Some are better than others. Denver might end up being a great franchise with the new owners.

  10. Does Andy mean that because he doesn’t want to coach against him twice a year, or because he thinks it’s a crappy job with no foreseeable franchise QB?

  11. Can we please stop reporting on this guy? He’s had a million interviews and nobody wanted to hire him. You tihnk it might be him? Enough already.

  12. “Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have him around”

    Fixed it for ya.

  13. Vikings4Life says:
    December 29, 2022 at 4:37 pm
    Steer clear of a OC that doesn’t call plays
    The Vikings have 12 wins hiring a OC who didn’t call plays.

  14. As a Broncos fan, I hope Andy Reid gets a new head coaching job, and I’d rather he not remain in Kansas City (or go to Las Vegas, or Los Angeles)… Reid and Mahomes will continue to rule the AFC West for at least 7 more years.

  15. He has baggage…..no matter how you spin it.. no team is going to hire him for HC..
    He made his bed..

