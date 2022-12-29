Bears: “No timeline” for announcing new team president/CEO

Getty Images

The Bears are looking for a new president and CEO. On Thursday, a report emerged that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the job.

The Bears have responded by pointing out that there is no timetable for announcing the successor to long-time team president Ted Phillips.



“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillips’ successor,” the Bears said. “Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”

Warren, 59, spent 15 years with the Vikings. He was the team’s COO for the final five years of his tenure.

Warren is one of the names that often emerges in chatter and speculation as a potential successor to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Perhaps a return to the NFL would be a precursor to a step into the ultimate captain’s chair.