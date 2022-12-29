Bill Belichick: Patriots preparing for same Dolphins offense, whether Tua or Teddy

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2022, 10:43 AM EST
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Patriots coach Bill Belichick says his defense is preparing for the same offense it will face on Sunday, regardless of Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion making Teddy Bridgewater the Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

Belichick said Dolphins wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill can threaten a defense “as much as anybody in the league” and that he doesn’t expect the Dolphins’ approach to change with Bridgewater.

“You can’t go into a game with two different offenses,” Belichick said. “It’s impossible. One’s right-handed, one’s left-handed, that definitely affects some things right there, but we could be looking at a different quarterback, just like we were in Arizona [when Kyler Murray was injured against the Patriots], in the first series of a game. So you have to be ready for who you expect to play, but that can change.”

Belichick said he doesn’t see Bridgewater as a backup.

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Teddy,” Belichick said. “He presents a lot of the same problems that Tua does.”

Bridgewater has started one game this season and played in parts of three others, and Belichick said the offense remains the same.

“It’s a high percentage of the offense. I’m sure there are things they do specifically for one guy or the other, but generally speaking it’s the offense,” Belichick said. “They can run their offense. There’s no doubt about it, it’s still the same.”

Belichick needs his team to play its best game: If the Patriots lose on Sunday, they’re mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. If they win on Sunday, they’re a Week 18 win away from clinching a playoff berth.

14 responses to “Bill Belichick: Patriots preparing for same Dolphins offense, whether Tua or Teddy

  1. Seems just a little lazy.

    And of course, if a coach with no rings said this, he’d be lambasted. But when BB says it, we all must stroke our chins and say “hmmm very interesting…fascinating, really, the inner workings of this man’s mind.”

  2. Yeah OK Bill but what might be more helpful would be having a roster better than the one you’ve constructed, including a whiny QB, and some quality coaching rather than the laughable assortment of rubes employed now.

  4. Why is Belichick still relevant. His coaching record is below 500 since Brady left.

  5. Well, yeah.
    They’re both brittle quarterbacks with not particularly strong arms or exceptional athleticism.

  6. Lazy, ya right. They prepare for the Dolphins offense so they don’t have to say, ‘Oh no, Tua played. We didn’t know what to do.’

  7. wmnf says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:00 am
    Yeah OK Bill but what might be more helpful would be having a roster better than the one you’ve constructed, including a whiny QB, and some quality coaching rather than the laughable assortment of rubes employed now.

    Just who are these younger players making plays all over the field every week?

    Just keep moving those goalposts.

  8. Looks like another Chess match to Grand Master Bill.. wonder hom many tripping penalties Cheesy Mac gets?

    This should bring out the liars and whiny fanboys who think the rules and Goodel are out to get them…LOL

  11. making plays all over the field every week?
    While lounging comfortably in last place.

  12. Vasteelerfan says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:42 am
    Looks like another Chess match to Grand Master Bill.. wonder hom many tripping penalties Cheesy Mac gets?

    This should bring out the liars and whiny fanboys who think the rules and Goodel are out to get them…LOL

    The irony of a Steelers fan talking about tripping like Cheater Tomlin during an actual game, intentionally, to block a kick off return for TD.

  13. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    December 29, 2022 at 12:10 pm
    making plays all over the field every week?
    While lounging comfortably in last place.

    I believe that’s the Jets. Do you ever get anything right?

