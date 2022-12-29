Bill O’Brien: I wish Patriots well, but “very focused” on Sugar Bowl

Getty Images

A report last weekend indicated that former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is a leading option to join the Patriots as their offensive coordinator after the end of the season, but O’Brien gave no hint about his plans on Wednesday.

O’Brien said that he hasn’t been in contact with the Patriots since visiting the team in the spring and that any potential conversations with NFL teams “will take place when they take place.” For now, he says getting Alabama ready to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl is his priority.

“I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “But we’re very focused on this game and coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

O’Brien was on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England from 2007-2011 and then moved on to become the head coach at Penn State. After two years in State College, he became the Texans head coach and went 52-48 with four playoff appearances before being fired in 2020. His two-year deal with Alabama is up after the bowl game.