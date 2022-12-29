Broncos signing Tyler Badie off Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos are adding a running back.

According to multiple reports, Denver is signing Tyler Badie to its 53-man roster off of Baltimore’s practice squad.

Badie was a Ravens sixth-round pick in the spring. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game, though he did record 65 rushing yards and four catches for 14 yards with a touchdown in the preseason. He also averaged 21.8 yards on four kick returns.

Badie joins Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, and Chase Edmonds at running back on the 53-man roster.