Posted by Myles Simmons on December 29, 2022, 4:09 PM EST
The Broncos are adding a running back.

According to multiple reports, Denver is signing Tyler Badie to its 53-man roster off of Baltimore’s practice squad.

Badie was a Ravens sixth-round pick in the spring. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game, though he did record 65 rushing yards and four catches for 14 yards with a touchdown in the preseason. He also averaged 21.8 yards on four kick returns.

Badie joins Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, and Chase Edmonds at running back on the 53-man roster.

1 responses to “Broncos signing Tyler Badie off Ravens practice squad

  1. Tyler Basie was beyond legit at the university of Missouri. I wish him the best and hope he finds success in Denver, every week except when he’s playing Kansas City.

