Carlton Davis misses second straight practice

The Buccaneers had most of the players on their active roster practicing on Thursday, but cornerback Carlton Davis was a notable exception.

Davis sat out for the second straight day with a shoulder injury. Davis missed a couple of games earlier this season and has started the other 13 contests for Tampa this season.

No one else missed practice due to injury. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches was out for personal reasons and quarterback Tom Brady had a rest day.

Linebacker Anthony Nelson (illness) was a full participant after missing practice Wednesday. Cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), tackle Donovan Smith (foot), defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), safety Antoine Winfield (ankle), and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) remained limited.