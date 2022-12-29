Cowboys elevate Qadree Ollison, Brock Matthews

Getty Images

Word is that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is going to miss Thursday night’s game against the Titans and a roster move the Cowboys made on Thursday afternoon points in that direction.

Running back Qadree Ollison has been elevated from the practice squad. It’s the third time that the Cowboys have summoned Ollison this season and the previous two came when Ezekiel Elliott missed time with a knee injury.

Ollison only played two offensive snaps during his earlier appearances and did not touch the ball. He was credited with one tackle while playing on special teams.

The Cowboys also elevated center Brock Matthews. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.