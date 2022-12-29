Cowboys increase lead to 17-6 on Dalton Schultz’s touchdown catch

Getty Images

The second half has not started out as the Titans had hoped.

Coming out of the half, surprisingly down only 10-6, the Titans went three-and-out after rookie receiver Treylon Burks dropped a pass that would have resulted in a first down.

After the Titans punt, the Cowboys drove 89 yards in 10 plays to increase their lead to 17-6.

They benefited from a 51-yard defensive pass interference penalty on rookie defensive back Tre Avery, who lost Michael Gallup in coverage, on a third-and-19 play. The Cowboys scored on a 6-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz on the next play.

Earlier in the drive, rookie corner Roger McCreary was cited for a 9-yard pass interference penalty on Noah Brown.

The Titans have seven penalties for 99 yards.