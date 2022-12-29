Cowboys may pull starters at halftime

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2022, 7:58 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Titans aren’t playing for anything. The Cowboys are. Sort of. And they may, depending on how the first half of tonight’s game, take advantage of the opportunity to get their key players some extra rest.

There’s talk in league circles that the Cowboys may pull starters at halftime, depending on how the first half of the game goes.

The Cowboys are essentially locked into the No. 5 seed. With two wins and two Eagles losses, however, the Cowboys would win the division.

The Titans are basically trotting out backups tonight. The Cowboys have most of their starters ready to go.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Cowboys may pull starters at halftime

  1. This is what makes getting to your Fantasy Football Championship difficult. Zeke the guy but might sit at halftime, Eckler questionable with the Chargers already in.

  3. Cowboys need to pull their starters asap before they embarrass themselves anymore by not crushing on the Titan backups…

  5. nagyisterrible says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:04 pm
    Dak has to stay in to pad his stats.
    ————
    Including fumbling and throwing INTs (that one is not on him).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.