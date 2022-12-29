Getty Images

The Titans aren’t playing for anything. The Cowboys are. Sort of. And they may, depending on how the first half of tonight’s game, take advantage of the opportunity to get their key players some extra rest.

There’s talk in league circles that the Cowboys may pull starters at halftime, depending on how the first half of the game goes.

The Cowboys are essentially locked into the No. 5 seed. With two wins and two Eagles losses, however, the Cowboys would win the division.

The Titans are basically trotting out backups tonight. The Cowboys have most of their starters ready to go.