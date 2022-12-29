Darren Waller: The only productive thing is to support Jarrett Stidham going forward

Getty Images

Derek Carr‘s benching will have some long-term consequences for the Raiders. But the team still has two games to play and Jarrett Stidham is now slated to be behind center for both of them.

The 26-year-old quarterback has been in head coach Josh McDaniels’ system since the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He’s never started a game in his career, but has made 11 appearances between his time with New England and Las Vegas. He’s completed 32-of-61 passes for 342 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tight end Darren Waller has been catching passes from Carr for the last five seasons. But he realizes what he has to do for the Week 17 matchup against San Francisco.

“The only thing that’s productive is to support Jarrett going forward,” Waller said Wednesday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re rallying around him and letting him know we believe in him and doing what we can to prepare for San Francisco.”

Waller noted that during training camp, Stidham displayed an understanding of McDaniels’ offense that made players confident he could step in at QB if needed.

“I think he’s ready, and I think he’s going about it in a way that’s unique to him,” Waller said. “He’s not trying to be anybody else or be too rah-rah or too loud. He speaks when he thinks he needs to and jokes with guys, picks them up. He has the personality to go out there and do well.

“I see him locked in, as he has been throughout the season. Makes a lot of good throws, and guys have been excited for him and his overall knowledge of the system.”

Waller, who has missed much of the season due to injury, has 23 catches for 281 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2022. We’ll see if he can reach 100 yards receiving for the first time this season with Stidham throwing passes on Sunday.