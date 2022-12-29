Davante Adams: Derek Carr gave everything he had, he’s the reason I’m a Raider

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been close friends with quarterback Derek Carr since the two of them played together at Fresno State, and Adams was eager to play with Carr in Las Vegas. So it’s no surprise that Adams is unhappy about Carr’s benching, and about the likely departure of Carr this offseason.

Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr is the whole reason he wanted the Packers to trade him to the Raiders.

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider,” Adams wrote. “One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever.”

Adams added a middle finger emoji that he said was directed at anyone who “can’t respect it.”

That raises the question of whether Adams will be back in Las Vegas last season. When the Raiders traded for him and signed him to a lucrative contract extension, there seemed to be little doubt that they were invested in him for the long term. But if Adams doesn’t want to be there without Carr, and if the Raiders now view themselves as going in a new direction with a new franchise quarterback, Adams could on the verge of getting traded for the second consecutive offseason.