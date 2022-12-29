Davante Adams: Derek Carr gave everything he had, he’s the reason I’m a Raider

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2022, 8:42 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been close friends with quarterback Derek Carr since the two of them played together at Fresno State, and Adams was eager to play with Carr in Las Vegas. So it’s no surprise that Adams is unhappy about Carr’s benching, and about the likely departure of Carr this offseason.

Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr is the whole reason he wanted the Packers to trade him to the Raiders.

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider,” Adams wrote. “One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever.”

Adams added a middle finger emoji that he said was directed at anyone who “can’t respect it.”

That raises the question of whether Adams will be back in Las Vegas last season. When the Raiders traded for him and signed him to a lucrative contract extension, there seemed to be little doubt that they were invested in him for the long term. But if Adams doesn’t want to be there without Carr, and if the Raiders now view themselves as going in a new direction with a new franchise quarterback, Adams could on the verge of getting traded for the second consecutive offseason.

24 responses to “Davante Adams: Derek Carr gave everything he had, he’s the reason I’m a Raider

  2. Some people will mock Davante. But he is showing loyalty to his friend. He has no loyalty to the Raiders, nor should he.

  4. Is this a remake of a movie we’ve seen before? Once upon the time, the Denver Broncos released their football coach and hired a young upstart by the name of Josh McDaniels. One of Coach McDaniels’ moves was to trade away a fella by the name of Jay Cutler … and then proceeded to use first round draft capital to select a new young signal caller by the name of Tim Teebow. And now, a few years later, a Raiders team hired Josh McDaniels, who has apparently cut bait with current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. And once again, this head coach is auditioning a young signal caller with basically no experience. Should be interesting – tune in …

  6. Great human being, great teammate, great family man, mediocre QB. I wanted him to succeed as much as the next fan, but after 9 years and no playoff wins it’s time to move on. He’s just worth 40 million dollars.

  8. I believe if we could get Hippie Stick Rodgers it would settle down the angry fan base (Me Included) So get your POPCORN ready its going to be a crazy off season.

  10. The coach had to do that in order to go get Tom Brady for next year, and Davante Adams will be much happier next year.

  13. The Packers will take him back at a reduced salary.they werent good enough for him last time but this time he may want to join a winner for the future.

  14. This is all McDaniels’ fault and, by extension, Mark Davis, for hiring him in the first place.

  15. Not sure the Raiders know what direction they are going, let alone a NEW one. There are a lot more problems than QB here! Not sure why Josh McDaniels was even hired after what happened in Denver with him. Would free agents even want to come to LA to play for him? If Raiders aren’t careful they could very well fall to the bottom of the AFC.

  16. Adams will be there next year, Well see if Carr plays for another team or if his “if I’m not a Raider I’m not playing football” holds true. I full expect the Raiders to make a dumb decision can go for Brady to reunite with McDaniels and ruin the Raiders for another 3-5 years when they should be looking into the draft for a young new QB. I want Caleb Williams but he wont be available unless the Raiders got the #1 pick next year.

  17. arnoldziffel says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:05 am

    =====================================================================================

    You’re almost there. Josh actually wanted to bring in Matt Cassel. Jay Cutler found out and pouted his way out and got traded to Chicago for Kyle Orton. Tebow was drafted in the next draft.

  20. “This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider,”
    __

    Adams went for a QB who had 2 seasons over .500 in 8 years. Hoping to help change things around. Now it’s 2 in 9 years. The gamble was legitimate. Add more firepower with an elite receiver. To me, it’s just a confirmation of Carr still being a solid 2nd tier QB. Not easy to win in this league.

  21. Watch McD and Ziegler eff this up too and have Adams hold out and demand a trade thinking he’d stick around after getting rid of Carr or that Adams feels like he was lied to in order to lure him to LV and because of that he wants out. I know he wants to be close to family, but he could facilitate a trade to the 49ers and win and still be close to family.

  22. Looks like 4 teams that will draft ahead of the Raiders need a quarterback. Hope they find a replacement. I’m sure there is a diamond in the rough that will be hiding in the 2nd round, but they are very hard to find. Raiders will absolutely need to sign a veteran free agent which could be some teams backup.

  23. raidermantony1964 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:26 am
    I believe if we could get Hippie Stick Rodgers it would settle down the angry fan base (Me Included) So get your POPCORN ready it’s going to be a crazy off season.
    ————————-
    It always amazes me that people forget about the salary cap. Please look at Rodgers salary cap hit next season, even if he’s not on the Packers.

  24. Derek Carr has given it all he’s got, and unfortunately, that just didn’t get it done. Carr’s record is 63-79. He’s never won a playoff game in his entire career. It’s a QB league. The new coach probably sees what Adams is seeing. They’ve seen the best from Carr. They haven’t been able to win with Carr’s best. You have two choices. Go down with the sinking ship, or try to survive. They’ve decided to try to survive. If anyone knows the value of having an elite QB, and what that can do for your coaching career, it’s someone who’s worked for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era.

