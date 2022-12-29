David Njoku: We’ve got to finish strong, give the Commanders hell

Getty Images

The Browns have no playoff aspirations of their own at this point in the season, but they can still play spoiler for others.

Sunday brings a matchup with the Commanders and a loss to the Browns would deal a big blow to their chances of advancing in the NFC. Browns tight end David Njoku said “we have no one to blame but ourselves” for the position that the team is in at this point, but that the only thing to do is “get back to work, pick up the pieces and finish it strong.”

“This is a big test to see who loves this game as much as they say they do, number one,” Njoku said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Number two, I know me, I know the tight end group, we’re going to give it our all — I know the whole team will. I have no doubt that we’re going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell.”

The Browns close out the season with the Steelers and the results in Week 17 could leave the Steelers with playoff hopes for the Browns to snuff in the finale as well.