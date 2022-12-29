David Njoku: We’ve got to finish strong, give the Commanders hell

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2022, 8:19 AM EST
The Browns have no playoff aspirations of their own at this point in the season, but they can still play spoiler for others.

Sunday brings a matchup with the Commanders and a loss to the Browns would deal a big blow to their chances of advancing in the NFC. Browns tight end David Njoku said “we have no one to blame but ourselves” for the position that the team is in at this point, but that the only thing to do is “get back to work, pick up the pieces and finish it strong.”

“This is a big test to see who loves this game as much as they say they do, number one,” Njoku said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Number two, I know me, I know the tight end group, we’re going to give it our all — I know the whole team will. I have no doubt that we’re going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell.”

The Browns close out the season with the Steelers and the results in Week 17 could leave the Steelers with playoff hopes for the Browns to snuff in the finale as well.

6 responses to “David Njoku: We’ve got to finish strong, give the Commanders hell

  2. Steeler will be interesting for the browns.
    They will have Watson for the full year but they will have to account for his 50 million dollar cap hit

  3. Packer fans are rooting for you and your objectionable QB this weekend….and only this weekend.

  5. The only reason someone feels the need to say something like this is because they know deep down the opposite is true.

  6. Stefanski couldn’t motivate a middle school team. Stef thinks he is the smartest guy in the room. Guy has NEVER demoted a player for production reason his whole tenure. He was willing to let Joe Woods cost him his job. But no worries Stef is going to look at the tape and get better, as he says every week. “this one is on me”

