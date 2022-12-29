Deebo Samuel returns to 49ers practice

Getty Images

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that receiver Deebo Samuel could be back at practice this week.

Now that’s come to pass.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Samuel was practicing on Thursday for the first time since suffering knee and ankle injuries against the Buccaneers in Week 14.

Just because Samuel’s on the field does not mean he would play in Sunday’s game against the Raiders. With San Francisco having clinched the NFC West, there’s no need to rush him back. But the fact that he’s practicing now is a good sign for his potential availability for the first week of the postseason, no matter who the 49ers play.

Multiple reports also indicated that Nick Bosa and Mitch Wishnowsky were both back at practice after missing Wednesday’s session due to illness.