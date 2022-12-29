Derwin James returns to practice, Austin Ekeler remains limited on Thursday

Getty Images

After clinching a postseason berth on Monday night, the Chargers have gotten edge rusher Joey Bosa back at practice.

But as it relates to Sunday’s action against the Rams, there might be an injury concern with their starting running back.

Austin Ekeler was once again listed as limited on the Thursday injury report with a knee issue. Los Angeles did not practice on Wednesday after playing in Indianapolis a couple of days before, but Ekeler was also listed as limited on the injury report estimate.

Ekeler has 1,406 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns on 282 touches this season. He’s put up 759 yards rushing with 11 TDs plus 99 catches for 647 yards with five receiving touchdowns.

Safety Derwin James, however, returned to practice in a limited capacity. He suffered a concussion on the hit for which he was ejected during Monday’s game. James was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday.

Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) was limited. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (back) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were both full.