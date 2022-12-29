Deshaun Watson: It’s not about right now; I came to Cleveland for the long run

Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked like a quarterback worthy of the most guaranteed money in NFL history. He has looked more like a quarterback who hadn’t played in 23 months until his return to game action Dec. 4.

Watson is practicing patience.

It’s the long run, and that’s why I came to Cleveland,” Watson said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “It’s not about right now. It’s the long run.”

Watson actually “came to Cleveland” for the $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

He served an 11-game suspension to start his career with the Browns and has gone 2-2 as a starter since his return. Watson has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 703 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

His 69.3 passer rating is the lowest of his career.

Watson entered this season with a career passer rating of 104.5, which now is down to 102.2.

“My main focus is winning. I came to Cleveland to win a Super Bowl,” Watson said. “If that’s throwing the ball five times or throwing the ball 40 times and scoring five touchdowns or scoring zero touchdowns, as long as we win, that’s all I really care about.

“So the stats and stuff like that, I’ve done that before. I’ve had opportunities before. I’ve led the league in passing before, scored a lot of touchdowns, did Pro Bowls, all that stuff. My ultimate goal is trying to get that ring, and I’m going to do whatever I can to be able to try to have that opportunity.”

Browns fans’ patience is running thin, with their team having one playoff appearance the past 20 years. The Browns have not played in the AFC Championship Game since 1989.

11 responses to "Deshaun Watson: It's not about right now; I came to Cleveland for the long run

  4. Of course it’s the long run, he missed 11 game checks this year. He also has lots of legal fees to pay off.

  5. He looks like that backup caliber QB that kept going 4-12 in Houston and only had good stats from padding them in garbage time.

  6. EVERY player signs a contract, and every one of them is professionally obligated to contract for as much as the market will bear.

  7. Carr got away with that mentality for 9 year in the cities his franchise bounced around to.

  8. at the end of the day, he’s a running qb. he will not get you there. this will not end well.

  9. You came to Cleveland to win a SB? LOL! You’ll be lucky to make the playoffs.

    Just admit it. You came for the money. Only the money.

  10. Sorry dude. You don’t get a mulligan when you have that much coin thrown at you. The expectation was you carrying the Browns across the finish line this year if I recall.

  11. Watson’s right. Love him or hate him, he’s right about this one. He joined a team midway through a season. He hasn’t played in ages. If you were expecting him to take over this struggling team and immediately lead them to the promised land, I’d say that’s your mistake. Cleveland signed him for the long run. But there have been a lot of long run plans made in Cleveland since this current owner took over, that never made it as planned. The “long run” in Cleveland has been very short lately. But also, impatient Browns fans or media members have no beef with Watson. He just got there. Watson also has to realize not everyone in Cleveland loved Jim Brown. Most fans liked him, but not all. You’ll never make everyone happy. Make yourself and your family happy.

