Ejiro Evero on interviewing for Broncos head coach: I’m not worried about that right now

Getty Images

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero passed on the chance to be the team’s interim head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired earlier this week and he said on Thursday that he’s not spending time thinking about the chance to interview for the permanent position either.

General Manager George Paton said the team wants to interview Evero after the season, but Evero said on Thursday that he’s focused only on running the defense in the final two weeks of the regular season.

“That’s always an ambition — I would say most coaches always strive to attain that position,” Evero said. “I’m not worried about that right now. Right now, I’m fully invested in this team. We’ve got two more games, we’ve got a great opportunity this week against Kansas City and that’s where I’m completely focused.”

Evero said he passed on the interim position because “the best thing for the team moving forward was for me to continue to work with the defense.” Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg was ultimately named the interim head coach.