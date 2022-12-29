Ezekiel Elliott scores on 1-yard run, the ninth consecutive game he’s had a touchdown

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t need long to keep his touchdown streak alive. Elliott scored on a 1-yard run with 4:36 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

It marked the ninth consecutive game Elliott has scored at least one touchdown, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Emmitt Smith is the only other player in team history with a rushing touchdown in nine games in a row. Smith did in 11 consecutive games in 1995.

Elliott has 11 touchdowns in the nine-game stretch and 12 for the season.

He is the Cowboys’ feature back tonight with Tony Pollard inactive. Elliott has seven carries for 18 yards.

Dak Prescott is 5-of-6 for 37 yards, including a third-down throw to T.Y. Hilton that picked up 7 yards and a first down.

On the Cowboys’ 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive, Noah Brown drew a 14-yard pass interference penalty on rookie cornerback Roger McCreary.