Injury to Tyler Biadasz forces Cowboys to shuffle offensive line

Getty Images

Right tackle Terence Steele‘s season-ending injury in Week 14 caused the Cowboys to move Tyron Smith to right tackle in his season debut in Week 15. Now, an injury to center Tyler Biadasz in the third quarter has caused the Cowboys to do more shuffling.

Biadasz was injured with 35 seconds left in the third quarter when DeMarcus Walker accidentally rolled the back of Biadasz’s right ankle.

Biadasz limped off the field but needed a cart to get into the training room.

The Cowboys listed him as questionable to return, but he returned to the sideline in street clothes and wearing a boot on his foot.

Connor McGovern moved from left guard to center and Tyler Smith from left tackle to left guard. Veteran Jason Peters came off the bench to play left tackle.

The Cowboys ended up scoring on the drive, with Dalton Schultz catching his second touchdown of the night. The 10-yard score gives the Cowboys a 24-13 lead with 11:58 left.

Titans safety Andrew Adams, who was in coverage on the play, immediately grabbed his knee after the play. He needed a cart to get off the field, and the Titans quickly ruled him out.