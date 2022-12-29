Jadeveon Clowney out of practice with illness

December 29, 2022
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney practiced Wednesday. He is out of practice Thursday.

Clowney was ill as was running back/receiver Demetric Felton.

Clowney returned from a concussion Wednesday, going through a limited practice after missing last week’s game.

Clowney, who is scheduled for free agency this spring, has only two sacks.

The Browns had two other changes to their report. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (rest) sat out Thursday, and receiver Amari Cooper (rest/hip) was limited after missing Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (back) remained out of practice.

Safety John Johnson (thigh) again was limited.

  3. footballgenius1505 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 4:08 pm
    When is this overrated hype machine ever available?
    Just because he doesn’t get sacks like Garrett doesn’t mean he’s over rated. When he plays, the Browns are 11th in stopping the run. When he’s out, they’re dead last. He is more impactful to the Browns than Garrett who only cares about sack numbers. Clowney has also created 3 turn overs this season.

  5. I’m not a huge fan of Clowney because of his constant availability issues, but BayAreaBrownsBacker is right on the money regarding his impact against the run. It doesn’t show up in the stats sheet but despite no longer being a young man, Clowney holds the edge better than most in this league, still draws double teams on occasion and he has a nose for the ball carrier.

    The league obviously prioritizes guys that can pressure and sack the QB when it comes to big contracts but guys like Clowney are still very valuable. It’s a passing league but everybody needs to run the ball to be consistently successful. I don’t know if Clowney is worth the 11 mil the Browns are paying him this year, but he’s still a valuable piece of any defense.

