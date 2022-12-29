Jerry Jeudy: I’m tired of reading false narratives about Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been the target of a lot of barbs this season and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had enough of it.

Jeudy went on social media Thursday to respond to an article about a Shannon Sharpe rant about Wilson from earlier this week. It concerned Wilson having his own office and parking space at the Broncos facility and that “ticked off” a lot of people with the team.

Jeudy responded by saying it is “because he’s committed his life to this game.” Jeudy also said that Wilson has “elite work ethic” and shared more of his thoughts during a session with reporters in the team’s locker room later in the day.

“I’m just tired of reading things about my boy, making it seem like he’s not a good teammate.” Jeudy said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Other unnecessary stuff that’s not true and I just wanted to get it out in the air that he is a good teammate and he is a hard working teammate. I just feel like I needed to get that out there because there’s a lot of false narratives out there.”

Other current and former members of the Broncos also chimed in with supportive messages about Wilson. That doesn’t do anything to change the terrible on-field product the Broncos have produced this season, but it may be a sign that things are quite that bad off the field.