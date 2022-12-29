Joey Bosa: I’m feeling better than I have in years

Getty Images

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa said he participated in some 15 reps and “felt good on all of them” in his return to practice Thursday.

The team designated him to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window. His return to game action sounds as if it will come sooner than later.

“I’m going to take it one day at a time, and let the coaches decide on that,” Bosa said, via video from Nick Cothrel of ChargerReport.com. “Yeah, I think I’m feeling really good, and I kind of made it a point not to come back until I felt confident in myself and being able to perform in the games and not just go out there the first three reps of practice and feel decent. Yeah, I’m feeling very good.”

Bosa and Khalil Mack combined for 5.5 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures and 13 hurries in the first two games. Bosa lasted only 13 snaps in Week 3 before injuring his groin.

He underwent surgery in September to clean up some chronic issues in his core, and Bosa said he’s now pain-free and “feeling confident, feeling good.”

“I’m feeling better than I have in years,” Bosa said.