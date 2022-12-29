Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Titans on Thursday

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 29, 2022, 12:49 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

With Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, the Titans are looking at someone other than third-round rookie Malik Willis to play for them at quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Tennessee against Dallas on Thursday night.

Dobbs just joined the Titans on Dec. 21, signing with the club off of the Lions’ practice squad. Dobbs began the year with the Browns but was let go when Deshaun Watson was placed on the roster following his 11-game suspension.

Originally a Steelers fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs has been around the league for a while but has never made a start. He’s made six career appearances, completing 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards with an interception.

Dobbs has also spent time with the Jaguars.

While he’s appeared in eight games with three starts, Willis has not looked ready to play as a rookie. Last week against Houston, he finished 14-o-23 for 99 yards with a pair of interceptions. He had 43 yards on seven carries but was also sacked four times.

Overall, Willis has completed just 51 percent of his passes for 276 yards with three picks and he’s rushed for 123 yards with one TD. He has a 42.8 passer rating.

10 responses to “Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Titans on Thursday

  2. I know Dobbs has bounced around and rotted behind Mason and Big Ben. He looked real solid for Cleveland in the preseason. He got out and threw on the run good, he also makes teams account for his legs. Wills is lost, he got pushed up draft boards on measurables. You just knew he was going to be a project.

  4. Dobbs is a good QB. It’s amazing that some QBs get 3-4 years to prove themselves, while others are lucky to get 3-4 series’s.

  6. I was soooo fearful the Steelers would reach for Willis in round 1. Media hyped that one badly. Whew.

  7. I’m not a Malik believer. But, if you are giving Malik time to develop, having him as the #2 was malpractice. Titans were the #1 seed last year, so you have to think you are still going to compete even after losing at brown. Since the titans came into the season competing for the playoffs and potentially more, they should have had a solid backup to begin with. Just malpractice.

  8. Don’t expect a Baker Mayfield type of performance, just Tennessee grasping at someone available. Apparent that Willis is more of a project, which everyone knew coming in to the season except the Titans.

