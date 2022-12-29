Justin Jefferson on Kirk Cousins: Everyone wants to make jokes; we’re definitely standing behind him

USA TODAY Sports

With the changes to the procedures in 2022, there’s a decent chance receiver Justin Jefferson could receive some votes for MVP this season.

There’s a much lower shot of that happening for the person who throws him the ball.

Jefferson may set a new single-season record for receiving yards in the next two games, as he has 1,756 on 123 catches to lead the league. But Jefferson is seen more as an asset to Cousins than the other way around.

This year, Cousins has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4.117 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s had three multi-interception games, including the wild 39-36 comeback victory over the Colts in Week 15.

But after posting his support of Cousins to Twitter late on Wednesday night, he reiterated the same while talking to reporters on Thursday.

“Everybody wants to make jokes about him. Always want to talk about him. But his numbers are showing differently,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I don’t really want to talk too much on it, but he’s doing whatever he needs to do in order for his team to win and we’re definitely standing behind him.”

Cousins does lead the league with eight fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. But he’ll likely have to do a lot more in the postseason to fully change the national perception of who he is as a quarterback.