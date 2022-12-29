Justin Jefferson on Kirk Cousins: Everyone wants to make jokes; we’re definitely standing behind him

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 29, 2022, 3:40 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

With the changes to the procedures in 2022, there’s a decent chance receiver Justin Jefferson could receive some votes for MVP this season.

There’s a much lower shot of that happening for the person who throws him the ball.

Jefferson may set a new single-season record for receiving yards in the next two games, as he has 1,756 on 123 catches to lead the league. But Jefferson is seen more as an asset to Cousins than the other way around.

This year, Cousins has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4.117 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s had three multi-interception games, including the wild 39-36 comeback victory over the Colts in Week 15.

But after posting his support of Cousins to Twitter late on Wednesday night, he reiterated the same while talking to reporters on Thursday.

“Everybody wants to make jokes about him. Always want to talk about him. But his numbers are showing differently,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I don’t really want to talk too much on it, but he’s doing whatever he needs to do in order for his team to win and we’re definitely standing behind him.”

Cousins does lead the league with eight fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. But he’ll likely have to do a lot more in the postseason to fully change the national perception of who he is as a quarterback.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Justin Jefferson on Kirk Cousins: Everyone wants to make jokes; we’re definitely standing behind him

  2. I wouldn’t worry too much about what anyone outside their building thinks. When you win Super Bowls everyone in the organization is a genius or a HOF player. When you lose it’s the opposite. Many of us out here with a pen or a keyboard know absolutely nothing about football. The players and coaches realize that. It’s fairly obvious. I’m a prime example. I’m an expert on everything, but I’ve never played or coached.

  4. They are having a magical season. The real test will be when/if the whole run turns into a pumpkin when the playoffs begin…..

  5. “……….he’ll likely have to do a lot more in the postseason to fully change the national perception of who he is as a quarterback.”
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Postseason? How about next Sunday evening?

  6. I like teammates who don’t point fingers at each other, teammates who support each other

  7. Unfortunately their line is still average. When they play a good defense, their line can’t get the job done. Cousins will have no time to work through his progressions. Then when their horrendous defense puts them in the hole, Cousins will have to force throws and possibly turn the ball over multiple times… fans will blame him for the loss and ignore the fact that every qb is bad behind a bad line. Cousins hasn’t been the problem for years. Their bottom 10 pass blocking has been the issue.

  9. Some people weirdly are incapable of giving Cousins any credit. Like before the season when Derek Carr was ranked as the 65th best player in the NFL and Cousins was 99.

  10. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 29, 2022 at 4:14 pm
    I like teammates who don’t point fingers at each other, teammates who support each other

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzz

    That’s good.

  11. Cousin just has to win one playoff game to double the wins of Lame from Baltimore in the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.