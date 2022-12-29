Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa: It would blow my mind if he’s not the defensive MVP

December 29, 2022
Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers
49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has put together a dominant 2022 season, as he leads the league with 17.5 sacks and an astounding 42 quarterback hits, nine more than Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby, who is No. 2 with 33.

And Bosa has done it in 14 games, having missed one due to injury.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Bosa didn’t win defensive player of the year — at least according to his head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

He’s been great,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “[DPOY has] been his goal since he can remember making goals, and I know that was a big thing to him this year, how excited he was coming into camp healthy for one of the first times and him just saying how much more he wanted to do because he was healthy.”

But with Bosa 25 years old and in his fourth season, Shanahan says the edge rusher has room to grow.

“He’s still young, he’s not perfect,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “He’s got four personal fouls this year. I told him that’s why his Madden awareness rating is 99, not 100. So yeah, he could get better right there. He’s playing at the top of his game. I feel like we could sit him these next two weeks and my mind would be blown if he wasn’t the Defensive MVP.”

Bosa has five multi-sack games so far this season. On Sunday he’ll go against a player making his first start in Jarrett Stidham, which could lead to another.

6 responses to “Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa: It would blow my mind if he’s not the defensive MVP

  2. Micah Parsons feels otherwise.
    And yet that would require it to be literally based on a feeling rather than thinking because there’s no way anybody can think that Bosa is not the defensive player of the year.

  4. I wouldn’t worry too much about awards and things you can’t control. Bosa is the best defensive player, and Shanahan is the best coach. There’s a good size gap between one and two. I am not a 49ers fan. Just stating the obvious.

  5. As long as I don’t have to hear from Myles Garrett about how it should be him. I dont like nick bosa but his game is so much more complete than myles. He takes over games, and makes huge plays in the run game. Myles sells out for sacks leaving huge run lanes. Then has a low motor and doesn’t chase backs

  6. malcomreynolds says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:48 am
    Micah Parsons feels otherwise.
    And yet that would require it to be literally based on a feeling rather than thinking because there’s no way anybody can think that Bosa is not the defensive player of the year.

    Cowboys fan here. I agree, Bosa is the DPOY. Hope he stays healthy for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs.

