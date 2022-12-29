Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa: It would blow my mind if he’s not the defensive MVP

Getty Images

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has put together a dominant 2022 season, as he leads the league with 17.5 sacks and an astounding 42 quarterback hits, nine more than Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby, who is No. 2 with 33.

And Bosa has done it in 14 games, having missed one due to injury.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Bosa didn’t win defensive player of the year — at least according to his head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

“He’s been great,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “[DPOY has] been his goal since he can remember making goals, and I know that was a big thing to him this year, how excited he was coming into camp healthy for one of the first times and him just saying how much more he wanted to do because he was healthy.”

But with Bosa 25 years old and in his fourth season, Shanahan says the edge rusher has room to grow.

“He’s still young, he’s not perfect,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “He’s got four personal fouls this year. I told him that’s why his Madden awareness rating is 99, not 100. So yeah, he could get better right there. He’s playing at the top of his game. I feel like we could sit him these next two weeks and my mind would be blown if he wasn’t the Defensive MVP.”

Bosa has five multi-sack games so far this season. On Sunday he’ll go against a player making his first start in Jarrett Stidham, which could lead to another.