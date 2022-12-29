Lamar Jackson out of Ravens practice on Thursday

USA TODAY Sports

It’s looking more unlikely that the Ravens won’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson playing in their Week 17 matchup with the Steelers.

Jackson was not practicing on Thursday during the portion of the session open to media, according to multiple reporters on the Baltimore beat.

This is Jackson’s 11th consecutive missed practice since suffering a knee injury against the Broncos on Dec. 4.

Tyler Huntley would be in line to start his fourth consecutive game this week. The Ravens have won the previous three.

Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 764 yards with three TDs, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), safety Geno Stone (hamstring), running back J.K. Dobbins, receiver Demarcus Robinson, tight end Nick Boyle, and offensive lineman Trystan Colon also weren’t practicing for Baltimore.

As noted by Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Dobbins did have a rest day last week, so this could be a continuation of that plan.

Receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul were also back on the field after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness.