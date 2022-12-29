Lovie Smith on Texans getting top pick: Things work out the way they should in the end

December 29, 2022
The Texans are currently in position to earn the first overall draft pick in 2023, but that spot is less secure thanks to their win over the Titans last weekend.

Should they win again in the final two weeks of the season, they may wind up with a better record than the Bears but head coach Lovie Smith said that’s not something that is on the mind of his team as they prepare to face the Jaguars and Colts. Smith said “if you compete, you compete to win” and everything else works out as it should.

“Everything is short-term. We have a short-term opponent, and we’re going to do everything we can to beat that opponent. Kind of simple as that,” Smith said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “It’s what players do. One play at a time. It’s one game at a time, and you do the best you can do in that game. And that’s what we do here. That answers any other questions about any other direction you wanna go. It’s kind of simple as that. I think things work out the way they should in the end.”

Smith was the coach of a Buccaneers team that took a more proactive approach to landing the top pick at the end of the 2014 season. The Bucs pulled starters at halftime of a game they were winning in the final weekend of the season in order to improve their chances of landing Jameis Winston and they wound up losing to secure the top pick.

That didn’t result in any long-term success for the Bucs and it remains to be seen if the Texans will go down a similar path if it looks like they might win another game before the year is out.

  1. Chicago is trading the second pick (CJ Stroud) to the highest bidder, and there will be many bidders: Seahawks, Colts, Panthers, Raiders, Commanders, Falcons, etc. The first overall pick would just further accelerate the rebuild around Justin Fields.

  2. This will be at least the second time Lovie has coached a team to the #1 overall pick. Curious if anyone else has done that before. Jameis Winston was the result of that last effort. Who will be the next? 🤔

  3. All the Texans have to do is play their starters and they will lose. Jags are rolling and I expect them to roll right over the Texans.

  5. The conversations around tanking are stale. The NFL needed to switch to the NBA’s draft lottery model years ago, to avoid blatant tanking scenarios. In the lottery system, teams with bad seasons still get preferential draft positions relative to much better teams, but they don’t get the guaranteed first pick for having the worst record – it’s a random drawing where worse teams only have a better *chance* to land an early pick, so you could tank only to see another bad team (maybe even a division rival) get a higher pick, which makes it much more of a sobering prospect to contemplate tanking. But hey – the NFL has bigger priorities, like endless tweaks to officiating that please nobody, and sweeping criminal activity by players, coaches/staff and owners under the rug, only for eventual media exposure anyway. The league office is apparently run by middle school kids.

  6. Lovie Smith should not be in any position to make ANY decision(s)concerning any aspect of the Houston Texans.
    The 2002 NFL DRAFT was a total disaster for the Texans, they drafted previous injured players that may never contribute.
    A Dart Throwing Monkey could make better NFL DRAFT choices.

