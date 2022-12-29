Patrick Mahomes: Broncos gave us everything we could ask for in last matchup

Getty Images

When the Chiefs last played the Broncos in Week 14, quarterback Patrick Mahomes arguably had his worst game of the season.

Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead. But Mahomes’ three interceptions kept Denver in the game, though the Chiefs still won 34-28.

The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and will roll with Jerry Rosburg as the interim coach for the last two games of the season. But given what happened the last time Kansas City and Denver met, Mahomes said on Wednesday that he’s not taking the Broncos lightly.

“Yeah, they played us tough this last one. They gave us everything that we could ask for,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “We have to go out there and play our best ball. If you look at the tape, you see the talent that they have and how hard they play. And so for us, it’ll be a great opportunity to play a rival at Arrowhead and have to find a way to get a win.”

In the two weeks since the three-interception game, Mahomes has completed 75 percent of his passes for 560 yards with four touchdowns and no picks.

“They did a good job of following my eyes, making some good plays on some balls that I was trying to throw in some tight windows and so, I’ve had to make sure to just take what’s there and not try to force it,” Mahomes said. “They got great players. Like I said, they got great players that make a lot of great plays, and so for me and for this team, we got to go out there and play our best ball. And we know we have to play our best ball if we want to win.”

While the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West, this is still an important game for them. If they win and Cincinnati beats Buffalo on Monday night, Kansas City would hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed entering Week 18.