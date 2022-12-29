Raiders place Rock Ya-Sin on injured reserve

Getty Images

A day after returning to practice with limited work Wednesday, Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin saw his season end. The team placed him on injured reserve.

Ya-Sin injured his knee in Week 13 against the Chargers, and he had not played since.

It is unclear whether Ya-Sin re-injured his knee Wednesday.

Amik Robertson and Tyler Hall have gotten most of the snaps alongside Nate Hobbs in Ya-Sin’s absence.

Ya-Sin joined the Raiders in March in a trade from the Colts. In 11 games this season, Ya-Sin had 45 tackles and seven passes defensed.

He is scheduled to become a free agent this spring.