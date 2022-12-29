Report: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren a finalist for Bears president

Getty Images

The Bears’ search for a new president has dipped into the college ranks.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is one of the final candidates in the search process for a new president/CEO in Chicago. Warren has been in his current job since 2020.

Before taking the job with the Big Ten, Warren was the COO of the Vikings from 2015-2019. He worked for the Vikings for 15 years overall and also worked for the Rams and Lions earlier in his career.

The Bears are looking for a replacement for Ted Phillips, who is retiring after spending more than 20 years as the team president in Chicago.